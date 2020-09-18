The issue of drugs has increased considerably in Bollywood. Actually, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan recently raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in Parliament. After Ravi Kishan’s statement, Jaya Bachchan said that some people are making holes in the plate they eat. Mukesh Khanna’s reaction has come to light on Jaya Bachchan’s statement.

Mukesh Khanna said, someone says that you hole in the plate in which you eat. This is a very wrong statement. Everyone has the right to work in this film industry. This industry is not the property of anyone. This industry has been in operation for many years.

Mukesh further said, ‘Everyone works hard in this industry. You have not given us food. You should have commented whether Ravi Kishan said right or wrong. There are some people in the film industry who take drugs. This is a crime. Strict action should be taken against these people. The film industry needs cleanliness. Truth is always bitter.’

In an interview, Mukesh asked why she was making so much noise in the house. We are not saying that everyone in the industry is bad. We are saying that some are bad and some are good, so we are just questioning who is bad and who is good? For that we need an FBI, narcotics investigation. Why are you protesting?

What did jaya bachchan say

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said, ‘Those who earned a name from the film industry are calling it a gutter. I do not agree with this at all. I appeal to the government to tell such people not to use such language. ‘ Here are some people who ‘make holes in the plate they eat.’