The war of words between Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharata and Gajendra Chauhan, who plays Yudhishthira, does not seem to be over. Mukesh Khanna has once again targeted Gajendra Chauhan. Mukesh Khanna wrote on his Instagram that, you said I was a flop actor. So 4 of my films flopped, but I did not. Right now my 10 films were imprisoned in the box. The Mahabharata gave me everything that I have. But I did not enter the Mahabharata as a flop actor or a strugler. My height was higher than you at that time.

You have given a very stupid and mindless actor and a statement as a human being, which exposes your thinking. You said ‘Films are not Vulgar. Films are either Good or Bad. Hit or Flop. ‘ Wow ! What is the matter. In which category will you put porno or pornographic films. Good. Bad, Hit or Flop ?? You have given another childish statement.

Mukesh Khanna further writes that according to you, the survey survey shows that they are called in which the sense of humor is there. Prove it, I will leave the industry. Understand one thing, this show is popular because the big stars come here, be it from films or cricket world. Most of the actors and stars come here who have to promote their current film. The film producer gives its money to the show owners. In such a situation, the show cannot say that I will not let this actor come. There is no funny sense in it. He has got TRP because of the artists of Tum Mahabharata. Viewers found.

Finally another thing, my response is also because I have told my thinking in more than 270 videos on my YouTube channel. In my day, there are 7 lakh 23 thousand subscribers who like me for this because I speak my words with impunity and speak only for the truth.