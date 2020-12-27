There is no shortage of many interesting stories in Bollywood. One such anecdote is associated with well-known film director Anurag Basu. Anurag himself has revealed this in an interview. Anurag told that when he was working on TV during the Struggling era, Mukesh Bhatt of Special Films offered him to make films. Mukesh Bhatt came to him and asked if he would make films and if yes, how much would he charge, 7 lakh rupees?

Anurag quickly nodded but then Mukesh Bhatt corrected his talk and said that 7 lakhs for two films? To this Anurag replied that it is fine. After this, Anurag formed Saya in 2003. Basu was banned on the set of the second film when Anurag stopped going to the office of special films. He told Mukesh Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt that he would lose confidence in the film he was going to start but a set was made as the previous films of the special films had flopped so Basu of Ghuma Fira got an idea.

In return, she met Kashmera Shah in a coffee shop and asked if she would dance to Anu Malik’s composed song. Mukesh Bhatt used this song ‘Dil Ko thousand times Roka-Roka’ in another film Murder. The 2 crore film earned 75 crores and Basu got a fee for it – 3.5 lakh rupees for one film, just 7 lakhs for the deal of two films!

The ‘Bhuri’ of Kapil Sharma Show is creating excitement on social media with its glamorous photo, see photo