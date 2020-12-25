Yearender 2020: Mukesh Ambani, not only India but also the richest in Asia, has been left out of the list of top-10 rich in the world. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has dominated from oil to retail and to telecom, was ranked fourth on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index in early 2020 this year. Now he is not even among the top 10 richest billionaires in the world.

Nearly one lakh crore assets have fallen

According to Bloomberg rankings, Mukesh Ambani’s current net worth is $ 76.5 billion (Rs 5.63 lakh crore), down from around $ 90 billion (Rs 6.62 lakh crore) at the beginning of this year. Currently RIL is the 11th richest person after Top Boss Ambani, Sergey Brin and Larry Ellison. Sergey Brin and Larry Ellison are 9th and 10th respectively.

This is the biggest reason for Mukesh Ambani’s decline in net worth

The decline in Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is due to a correction in RIL shares, which fell nearly 16% from its all-time high of Rs 2,369.35 after announcing its deal to buy Future Group’s retail and wholesale assets. is. RIL shares closed at Rs 1,994.15 on Thursday. The last two months have seen RIL shares booking profits after US e-commerce giant Amazon challenged a deal with Future Group.

Amazon says that the 2019 deal, in which it invested about $ 200 million in Future Coupons. The company had said that Kishore Biyani-led group cannot sell its retail assets to anyone on the “banned persons” list. Neither does Reliance.

Despite the recent fall in RIL’s share price, it has jumped 33% so far this year. This increased the assets of its investors by more than Rs 3 lakh crore. In the last 25 years (March 1995-2020), Reliance Industries Limited has earned a net profit of Rs 3.78 lakh crore.