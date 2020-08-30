Reliance Group has now bought the entire retail business of the future market. Apart from this, he has also bought wholesale, logistics and warehouse business from Future Group. After this deal, Mukesh Ambani’s company has become the largest player of organized retail in India. Reliance will now sell everything from potatoes to onions, clothes, electronics, fashion, food courts, shoes, petrol and diesel to retail.

If there was no Reliance and Big Bazaar deal, thousands of jobs would have gone away

India’s largest retail company Presently, Reliance Retail is India’s largest and most profitable organic retail company. Its revenue generation is growing very fast. India’s retail sector is worth about $ 700 billion (Rs 50 lakh crore). Mukesh Ambani has now become its uncrowned king.

295 mega stores of Big Bazaar now included in Reliance Currently Reliance has 11 thousand 806 stores in 7 thousand cities of the country. The total area of ​​these stores is around 28.7 million square feet. Big Bazaar has around 295 stores in the country. These stores will continue to run like this, but now it will be owned by Reliance. Currently, Reliance sells more fruits and vegetables than its rival. Consumer electronics accounts for a major portion of its revenue.

Grocery segment 60 per cent in retail Reliance is currently believed to be lagging behind its rival in the grocery, fashion and lifestyle sections. But after occupying Big Bazaar, this section will also see a lot of growth. About 60 per cent of India’s retail market of 50 lakh crores belongs to the grocery section. 40% comprises apparel, footwear and electronics segments.

