If there was no Reliance and Big Bazaar deal, thousands of jobs would have gone away
India’s largest retail company
Presently, Reliance Retail is India’s largest and most profitable organic retail company. Its revenue generation is growing very fast. India’s retail sector is worth about $ 700 billion (Rs 50 lakh crore). Mukesh Ambani has now become its uncrowned king.
295 mega stores of Big Bazaar now included in Reliance
Currently Reliance has 11 thousand 806 stores in 7 thousand cities of the country. The total area of these stores is around 28.7 million square feet. Big Bazaar has around 295 stores in the country. These stores will continue to run like this, but now it will be owned by Reliance. Currently, Reliance sells more fruits and vegetables than its rival. Consumer electronics accounts for a major portion of its revenue.
Grocery segment 60 per cent in retail
Reliance is currently believed to be lagging behind its rival in the grocery, fashion and lifestyle sections. But after occupying Big Bazaar, this section will also see a lot of growth. About 60 per cent of India’s retail market of 50 lakh crores belongs to the grocery section. 40% comprises apparel, footwear and electronics segments.
Target to open 5500 petrol pump
Mukesh Ambani is also opening petrol-diesel stores very fast. For this, he had signed an agreement with British Petroleum in the past. Reliance Industries British Petroleum (BP) has announced retailing of fuel under the brand name ‘Geo-BP’. For this, a joint venture named Reliance BP-Mobility Limited (RBML) has been formed. BP bought 49 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ 1,400 petrol pumps and aviation fuel (ATF) stations for $ 1 billion last year. Reliance Industries holds the remaining 51 percent stake in the joint venture. The joint venture has now started operations. Reliance currently has 1400 petrol pumps across the country. Under the joint venture, there is a plan to increase the fuel retail network to five and a half thousand in the next five years. On opening these 60 thousand new employment opportunities will be created.
