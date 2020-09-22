Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has once again fallen behind Elon Musk in the list of the world’s top 10 rich. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has now slipped to sixth position. A few weeks ago he reached the fourth position. The drop in Ambani’s ranking comes from Reliance Industries’ lack of net worth. The major stock index Sensex fell by over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday due to negative trends from global markets and outflows of foreign funds, especially Reliance Industries shares. This has reduced Mukesh Ambani’s net worth by $ 3.6 billion. At the same time, Elon Musk’s net worth has increased by 1.47 percent i.e. $ 1.7 billion. Following this increase, Elon Musk has pushed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from fourth place to fifth position.

According to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire List, Mark Zuckerberg ranks fifth. Mukesh Ambani at number six is ​​Warren Buffett at number seven. The number one is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the second is Billgates and the third is Bernard Arnault & Family.

Zuckerberg out of $ 100 billion club

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has dropped out of the list of $ 100 billion net worth businessmen. Zuckerberg was the fourth nobleman to join the club in the past. The club now consists of Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnott and Family and the Bilgates. At the same time, the CEO of Amazon, which reached a net worth of $ 200 billion, has also slipped from this height.

The ranking rich Net worth Rise / fall in percentage 1 Jeff bezos 175.3 billion dollars 0.17 2 Bill Gates 114 billion dollars -0.63 3 Bernard Arnott & Family 113.3 billion dollars -4.33 4 Elon Musk $ 93.7 billion 1.47 5 Mark zuckerberg $ 91.3 billion -1.71 6 Mukesh Ambani 85.1 billion dollars -4.06 7 Warren buffett 80.5 billion dollars -2.44

Source: forbes.com/real-time-billionaires

Let us know that the real-time billionaire rankings of Forbes provide information about the fluctuations in public holdings everyday. This index is updated every 5 minutes after the stock market opens in different parts of the world. Networth of individuals whose property belongs to a private company is updated once a day.