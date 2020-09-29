India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who has become the fourth richest person in the world, overtaking Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Alpbet co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Hurun India Rich list Mukesh Ambani, ranked first in 2020, has earned Rs 90 crore every hour since the lockdown in March.

The personal wealth of Mukesh Ambani, MD and chairman of Reliance Industries has increased from Rs 2,77,700 crore to Rs 6,58,400 crore. He is at the forefront of this list of the wealthiest for the ninth consecutive year. It has been said by Hurun that Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian in the Global Rich List.

The total wealth of Mukesh Ambani is more than the total wealth of the next five rich people in the list. According to the report, Mukesh Ambani is also the richest person in Asia and is ranked fourth in the world. According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, the assets of Reliance Industries Ltd, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, a company that deals in the oil to telecom sector, has increased by 73% in a year.

At the time of the Corona virus pandemic, Mukesh Ambani’s assets were reduced by 28% to 3,50,000 crore. After this, the valuation grew by 85% in just four months after fund raising and investment in companies like Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Jio and Reliance Retail.

Despite the Kovid-19 lockdown, Reliance’s market cap crossed 10 lakh crore and Mukesh Ambani’s wealth grew by 73%. Shares have more than doubled since the March low. The steep rise in Reliance shares has helped the BSE Sensex to rise.