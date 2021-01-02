Mukesh Ambani has once again become one of the biggest nobles in Asia. Dropped out of the list of the world’s top 10 rich, the title of being the richest person in Asia was taken away by Jung Shanshan of China two days ago. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaire, Mukesh Ambani has now moved up one place to 9th from 10th position. At the same time, Shanshan has dropped to 14th position.

The ranking rich Networth in billion dollars 1 Jeff bezos 189.7 3 Elon Musk 155.6 2 Bernard Arnott & Family 150.9 4 Bill Gates 120.3 5 Mark zuckerberg 100.3 7 Larry elation 88.2 6 Warren buffett 87.5 8 Larry page 77.2 9 Mukesh Ambani 76.8 10 Steve walmer 75.2 14 Jung Shanshan 71.6

Source: Forbes Real Time Billionaire

Let me tell you that by the year 2020, Mukesh Ambani was given another blow. The title of being the richest person in Asia was also removed from the list of top 10 rich in the world earlier, but in the new year, Ambani has now got both the lost items back.

Shanshan left behind like this

According to the Bloomberg Bilineers Index, Shanshan’s wealth has increased by seven billion dollars in the year 2020. He achieved this by his company making bottled water and vaccine.

Let us know that the real-time billionaire rankings of Forbes provide information about the fluctuations in public holdings everyday. This index is updated every 5 minutes after the stock market opens in different parts of the world. Networth of individuals whose assets belong to a private company is updated once a day.