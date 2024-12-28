The former president of Uruguay Jose Mujica This Friday he successfully underwent an operation in which a stent in the esophagus to improve food intake after the difficulties caused by the radiotherapy he received after being diagnosed with cancer in April of this year.

According to his personal doctor, Dr. Raquel Pannone, with the placement of the stent the former president You will be able to continue feeding by mouth and continue your recovery at home.although he will be discharged once he adequately tolerates oral feeding, as reported by the Uruguayan newspaper The Daily.

Pannone has also pointed out that Mujica is “calm” and “calm” and that he will remain hospitalized over the weekend to control “the discomfort that the placement of the device may cause.”

The stent is a small metal mesh tube that expands into a heart artery to prevent it from closing again. With it, Pannone explained that Mujica “will have better food passing through his mouth.”

On Tuesday, in conversation with the Uruguayan Press Association (APU), Pannone confirmed that the possibility of placing a stent had already been considered when the former Uruguayan president began treatment.

This is the second time that the former president undergoes surgery to try to alleviate the consequences of radiotherapy – although he was successful in terms of oncology, left consequences on his body-, after a direct tube was placed into his stomach in September.