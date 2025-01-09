The former president of Uruguay José Mujica announced this Thursday that doctors have informed him that the esophageal cancer he suffers from has spread throughout his body and he has asked to be allowed to die in peace. “The warrior has the right to his rest”he said in what will be his last interview.

«I want to say goodbye to my colleagues and my compatriots, what I ask is that they leave me alone and not harass me with crazy interviews and nothing more. My cycle ended a while ago. Honestly, I’m dying,” he said in an interview for the Uruguayan seminar ‘Búsqueda’.

Mujica, 89, has also stated that He does not want to continue with the treatment because he is an “old man”has two chronic illnesses and his body can’t take it anymore. “I don’t stop it with anything,” he said after learning that the cancer has “colonized” his liver.

Likewise, he has said that he is leaving everything ready to be buried in the small plot of land where he has lived for decades, even when he served as president of Uruguay between 2010 and 2015 and “arranging things for those who are going to stay” to live there. .









On the other hand, he has also expressed his discontent with those who have been inventing “lucubrations” about his role in the future government of the elected president, Yamandú Orsi. “I have no idea, nor do I plan to get involved in anything, nor do I want to know anything because the worst thing there is is setting up a government,” he said.

In the next few hours, the former president’s personal doctor, Raquel Pannone, is scheduled to hold a press conference to give more details.