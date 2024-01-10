Essam Al Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Racecourse will organize its fifth ceremony, which includes “preparatory races” for the Cup of His Highness the President of the State “Wa’em”, Al Ruwais “for the third category”, and the Abu Dhabi Championship “Wa’eem”. The ceremony consists of 7 rounds for purebred Arabian and hybrid horses, and the prizes amount to 810 thousand dirhams. With the participation of about 101 horses.

“Mujeeb” aspires to prepare early to defend his title, through the third round, in the preparations for the Cup of His Highness the President of the State for a distance of 2200 meters “lists”, and to return to his level, as he is the highest ranked among the horses, amounting to 119 pounds.

The horse “Joe Star”, the winner in his last participation, is seeking to compete for the title, and there are “Soko” and “Darian”, in addition to “Hameem”, who is looking forward to returning to his level in the race whose prizes are 100 thousand dirhams.

“RB Money Maker” is targeting the Ruwais race for the third category in the second half, for a distance of 1,200 metres, with prizes amounting to 300 thousand dirhams, and competing strongly with “AF Al-Ajaj”, the highest ranked horse, the strong horse “Bahr Muscat”, winner 5 times before, and there is “Maher”. Which returns to the grass track.

“TS Arizona” is seeking the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for owners of private stables, for a distance of 2200 meters – Handicap, with prizes amounting to 70 thousand dirhams, and allocated to horses produced by the Emirates in the first half, after achieving second place in its last participation, and there is “AF Al-Hased”, and “ Rabdan Al Hisn.

The colt, “Tariq,” faces the challenge from “Cocken du Faust,” “Gap Tawakkal,” and “Charme AA” in the Arabian Horse Cup race, division one, in the fourth half of the mile, with prizes amounting to 40,000 dirhams.

The colt “Musalat” aspires to enter the fifth round for a distance of 1,600 metres, which is reserved for purebred Arabian horses, the second section, with prizes amounting to 40 thousand dirhams, and he is competing with “Nashwan Al Saraya” and “Wajib”.

The colt “Ammar”, the winner in his last participation at the Abu Dhabi Racecourse, seeks to return to the podium, by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship race in the sixth heat, over a distance of 1,600 meters, for horses with a total prize of 180 thousand dirhams. He is competing with the undefeated horse “HM” and “Jenan”, who finished… Twice in second place.

The evening concludes with a race for purebred horses for beginners over a distance of 1,600 metres, with prizes of 80,000 dirhams, with the participation of “Mount Tempura”, “Energetic” and “Benzema”.

It is worth noting that the first half begins at 4:30 pm.