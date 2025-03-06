‘Mujercitas’: the timeless classic of literature that its author did not want to write

He March 6, 1888 The writer Louisa May Alcott died At 55 for a stroke, and did it after having reached fame in life in the literature by having been the author of one of the most timeless classics of American culture such as women. However, she would never have written such a book, she was forced by circumstances and her work triumphed to her.

Greta Gerwig’s little women: ambitious, dreamer and stronger than ever

Louisa May Alcott did not want to write little women

Although Louisa May Alcott reached fame and notoriety in the literature for having written little women, she did not want to write such a book, and the circumstances forced her to give life to one of the most timeless classics and focused on the youth audience that have crossed several generations. Part of the fault was the situation of his family, for which he chose to fulfill the assignment of what would be his star novel.

The writer He was born on November 29, 1832 in Philadelphia Fruit of marriage between a woman who came from the distinguished class of Boston and a progressive educator, who left her daughters with an unusual freedom of her time and those who educated in democratic values, being a firm defender of the abolition of slavery.





The liberal and progressive ideas of his father, however, made his family have no economic stability and go through hardships, which led his daughters to have different jobs so that the family could be maintained. Louisa herself, for example, was a seamstress, as well as a nurse during the civil war and sold stories to female magazines, as well as different writing orders.

This is how the family editor and friend, Thomas Nileshe proposed to Louisa May Alcott to publish a novel of his, but on the condition that he was for female and youth audiences, a sector in which he saw a lack of offer. She accepted just because they would also see the light of other texts and one of her father.

MUJERCITAS, a timeless and realistic classic

It is not surprising to write little women without desire and fast. It started in May and ended in mid -July. What I did not expect is that it was the resounding success that was since its departure to the market, with a first edition that soon sold out and fame survives without wanting to or looking for it, being pressed for another new story with the sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy as protagonists for the readers themselves, who persecuted and wrote her to see her.

And what Alcott wanted was to write Gothic literature, as he had been doing with a pseudonym, that of Am Barnard, under which he published about thirty suspense novels, to emulate a work that had captivated him: Frankenstein of Mary Shelley. “I wasn’t happy to write it, because it wasn’t what I wanted to write,” said the writer Susan Cheeverauthor of Louisa May Alcott, Biography Personnelto BBC in an interview. However, the book was made by one of the most famous women in the United States of their time and one of the illustrious names of realistic literature.

After a few months of success, in January 1869 He already gave his editor the second novel based on the sisters who had portrayed based on his own story, being the second, like Jo, her alter ego, of four. Also because she herself recognized not to know many girls and what she had at home was the little that occurred to her for a genre that did not attract her.

Mujercitas, despite Louisa May Alcott, has proven to be one of the most timeless classics of literature, with which American realism began. The simplicity and daily aspects that it narrates on four sisters has crossed generations 150 years after its publication, which has influenced future works, but it has also been the result of numerous cinematographic adaptations, the last released in 2019 and directed by Greta Gerwig.