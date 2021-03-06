Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track will host its twelfth race in the season, tomorrow evening (Sunday), under the floodlights. The ceremony consists of 6 runs for purebred Arabian horses, with the exception of the sixth and final round for hybrid horses, for which 910,000 dirhams were allocated the value of financial prizes.

All eyes are on “Mujib”, the holder of the Abu Dhabi championship, who is looking for the title of the second round of the Arab Triple Crown race for a distance of 2200 meters for the third category, and is competing with him “Advanced”, “Gendalf de Pompadour” and “Al Mufim”, coming from Amman with three victories.

“Rawah” is seeking to win the fifth round of the ceremony, which witnesses the competition of 10 horses for a distance of 1400 meters in the Liwa Oasis Challenge (for the second category). It is competing with “Torch” and “Hakema Muscat”, and “Harrab” the winner in the last two races and the champion of the penultimate version. “Honor of the countryside.”

The Al Wathba Stallions Cup is launched for purebred Arabian horses, for the owners of private stables for a distance of 1200 meters, under the auspices of the festival of races of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he competes with «Ahed Al Khalediah», «AF Majalis» and «Astral Del Sol».

The evening opens with the Negev Valley Junior Race for a distance of 2,200 meters, during which “Crim” and his stable companion “Muqtadar” compete, and the expert “Rich” who has the highest risk rating in the race, while Ernst Ortel pays the mare “AF Anoud.”

“Tayseer” is seeking to achieve its second successive victory in the second round of the evening, for a distance of 1600 meters “par”, for the title of Wadi Sidr and competing with “Wesel”, who will not be an easy opponent, as well as the “Blue Diamond” winner on the same track and distance.

The sixth and final race of 1600 meters attracts 16 purebred horses, competing for the title of the Tiba Valley Race for the 1600 meters, led by “Bold Rex”, “Difference” and “King Shadow”.