Aerial view of the music ridges in the Bogotá savannah. Ditches and Ridges Collective. (Courtesy)

Colombian artist María Buenaventura’s father had a large collection of 19th-century books. She grew up reading old recipe books, traditional novels and traveler’s stories. In those pages, Buenaventura found recipes to cook captain fish, a species that she did not know. When she asked her father about this animal, she told her that when he was a boy, he and his friends used to fish for it in the Bogotá River.

Buenaventura grew up in the capital of Colombia and never imagined that the Bogotá River had a past without pollution or bad smell. Because of this, she says that learning from the captain fish made her sad and ashamed. “Why didn’t we learn this story in school?” she wondered. The discovery of this animal has guided her artistic practice. For the past 18 years, Buenaventura has dedicated herself to searching, documenting, and sharing the history of the Bogotá savannah, the largest highland in the Colombian Andes, through food.

One of her most important discoveries was learning that some of the flavors and dishes from old cookbooks still survive, even as souvenirs. At an event at the Museo la Quinta de Bolívar, in the Colombian capital, during a conference in which he cooked historical recipes, Buenaventura told attendees that in the past there were “very rare” dishes such as flan de arracacha. Suddenly, she remembers with a smile, a “very old lady got up very bravely from her chair and said that this recipe was not strange. Her aunt prepared it for her!”

The historical recipes were still alive “and if I didn’t get out of the library quickly, I was going to lose them,” he says. For example, in the Bogotá savannah, the vast majority of young people have never tried the captain fish or know of its existence, but “everyone over 60 and 70 years of age has vivid memories,” adds Buenaventura. For example, after a conference at the Museum of Antioquia, three women approached her and with tears told her that, as girls, her father took them to fish for him at night. “It is an endearing and absolutely silenced memory,” says the artist.

Skipperfish (Eremophilus mutisii) fished in 2021. Courtesy Maria Buenaventura

The captain fish (Eremophilus mutisii) is an endemic species of the Cundiboyacense highlands, which is found in rivers located between 2,500 and 3,100 meters above sea level. It has black skin with olive-colored circles and a nice mustache with which it searches for food. During the last few years, their numbers have drastically decreased due to the destruction of their habitat and pollution. Opportunities for fishing and consumption of skipper fish are scarce.

Trenches and ridges to recover the habitat of the captain fish

This animal tastes “like catfish, like earth, it’s absolutely delicious,” says Juliana Steiner, an independent art curator who lives in Bogotá. In 2021, she organized an exhibition called Mutualismos, in which Buenaventura prepared a banquet that included a plate of capitán fish, grilled with achiote and wrapped in a banana leaf.

In 2022, Steiner is invited to participate as a curator in the biennale common ground organized by Bard University in New York, which is focused on land and food politics. In order to recover the physical space of the captain fish in the Bogotá savannah, the two women decided to build ditches and ridges, a pre-Hispanic hydraulic system that was used for three thousand years and that disappeared with the arrival of the Spanish in the Andes.

That year they created the Zanjas y Camellones collective, which built six ridges in the Van Der Hammen Nature Reserve in the town of Suba in Bogotá. The group and the project have been led by Buenaventura, Steiner, the historian Lorena Rodríguez, the landscape architect Diego Bermúdez and the lawyer Sabina Rodríguez.

Diego Bermudez (Courtesy)

Ridges and ditches

The Muisca were the indigenous group that lived in the Bogotá savannah when the Spanish conquistadors arrived. They used the ridges, elevations of land, between 50-70 centimeters, to grow different foods such as corn, beans, squash, potatoes and other vegetables. These types of raised platforms have been used by different cultures for thousands of years all over the planet.

Channels and ditches were used to control excess water. According to the artist María Buenaventura, “Bogotá had around 100,000 hectares cultivated in ditches and ridges.” Some ridges were large enough to support huts and it was possible to navigate and fish in them.

The Bogotá savannah has always been flooded. For example, during the last rainy season, several overflows and structural damage to buildings and city streets. This occurs because the region’s clayey soil has very low permeability. The ridges and ditches allowed the Muiscas to use the floods in their favor. Additionally, during the pre-Hispanic period, the ridges were used “as captain fish hatcheries,” says Carl Langebaek, anthropologist, archaeologist and professor at the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá. Buenaventura says that they decided to build ridges and ditches because this was the ecosystem where the fish best lived.

system deactivation

The system of ridges and ditches disappeared with the arrival of the Spanish in the Andes and the cultural genocide of the Muiscas, says Lorraine Rodriguez Gallo, professor of the Department of History of the National University. She has spent years studying the Muisca hydraulic system and is a member of the Zanjas y Camellones collective.

Illustration of the Sabana de Bogotá 600 years ago. The image is based on the research of Lorena Rodríguez and shows the Muisca ridges and canals built around the Bogotá river.

santiago florez

As the “indigenous people lost control of the land,” the system stopped being maintained and stopped working, Rodríguez says. As he explains, for the inhabitants of the Iberian Peninsula in the 16th century “it was impossible to conceive of the development of civilization in the middle of the water.” For them, proximity to water was associated with disease. Additionally, the conquerors did not recognize the value of the Muisca polycultures, where various species such as corn, beans and squash were planted in the same space.

The Spanish, and later the Colombian state, sought to dry out the Bogotá savannah, promoting urban expansion, cattle ranching, and monocultures. However, we can still see traces of the system. Steiner recalls that as a child she would visit farms on the outskirts of Bogotá where she “jumped and played in what one thought, at that time, were little mountains.” It is possible that “las montañitas” are the traces, the memories on earth, of the Muisca hydraulic system.

Building Ridges and Ditches in the 21st Century

The Zanjas y Camellones collective found, with the support of the Botanical Garden of Bogotá, a piece of land in the Van Der Hammen Nature Reserve where they could develop their project. The property was chosen because it is constantly flooded and it is located in a place full of contrasts. It is close to the Bosque de las Mercedes, one of the few native forests that survives in the savannah, but which is surrounded by pastures and eucalyptus (a tree native to Australia). It is very close to the Conejera Wetland, an area protected by the diversity of the ecosystem, and where several housing constructions are being developed.

Before beginning construction, Abuela Blancanieves, a representative of the Muisca council of Suba and a member of the collective, held a ceremony to pay the wetland, where she asked the land for permission to intervene on it. After the ceremony members of the collective began to cut and remove the African grass from the lot (Cynodon plectostachyus), which was introduced to the savannah to feed cattle. Professor Rodríguez remembers that, after cutting the grass, they began to hear “a very faint noise, as if the earth were speaking,” she recalls. And suddenly, water began to gush out of the ground.

This area of ​​the Bogotá savannah has a very high water table, meaning that the water level of the aquifer is very close to the surface (on the land where the ridges were built it is between 60 and 70 centimeters). The water continued to come out of the ground for almost two hours. There were around 30 people working that day. Some cried with emotion, others said “the savannah is alive” and “we are water,” recalls Steiner, adding that that moment “was like magic.”

Guido Caicedo is one of the gardeners from the Bogotá Botanical Garden who participated in the construction of the ridges and says that this type of planting “is an art.” After making the measurements, they dug up earth to form the four-foot-wide trenches, which they later used to build the ridges. Caicedo says it was like putting a raised platform “in the center of a pool.”

The collective built six ridges in which they planted corn, arracacha, bush beans, lupine, and tobacco. Everything has grown successfully and with very little supervision, in part thanks to the fact that the ditches and canals keep the plants on the ridge irrigated. The system is closed, that is, it is not connected to the wetland or to any water source, for which reason there are still no captain fish. The shape of the ridges “arises from the study of old aerial photographs,” says the architect Bermúdez, who has been studying water and territorial planning in the savannah since 2016. These Photographs taken in the 1950s are evidence of the extent and location of the Muisca ridges in the Sabana de Bogotá.

Two gardeners during the construction of the trenches and ridges in the Van Der Hammen Nature Reserve. Guido Caicedo

Previously, the Botanical Garden had tried to plant native trees in that area, but they did not survive due to the constant flooding of the land. However, once the technique used by pre-Hispanic groups was applied, the plants could grow without any problem. For this reason, Rodríguez believes that this technique can offer specific solutions in specific areas of the Cundiboyacense highlands.

The conditions of the savannah have changed radically in the last 500 years, making it impossible to build ridges for large-scale agriculture, as has happened in bolivian. The aquifers have decreased due to overuse and the Bogotá River and its tributaries are contaminated and “completely controlled by cement corridors, which do not allow them to go beyond the limits imposed by us,” says Rodríguez. Without controlled flooding, the medians cannot function.

The future of the ridges in the Van Der Hammen reserve depends on the Botanical Garden. Steiner hopes that this space can become a living classroom, where students can learn and interact with the pre-Hispanic past and use pre-Columbian technology as inspiration for the present and future of the savannah. At the very least, the curator hopes that Bogotanos will stop “turning their backs on the Bogotá river.” And perhaps, in the not too distant future, it will be possible for the captain fish to return to the rivers and to the Sabana de Bogotá.