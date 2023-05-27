Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Muhos | The driver was seriously injured during the exit, the car flew over two mobile homes

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Muhos | The driver was seriously injured during the exit, the car flew over two mobile homes

After flying about 50 meters, the car ended up in the yard of a private house.

Northern Ostrobothnia In Muhos, the driver of a car was seriously injured in a run-out early Saturday morning, said the rescue service of North Ostrobothnia.

According to the rescue service, the car driving on highway 22 had driven off the road at Rova and hit the bank of the crossing road.

After flying about 50 meters, the car ended up in the yard of a private house. The car flew over two mobile homes in the yard.

The rescue service removed the driver from the car, and the injured person was taken to further treatment.

Apart from the driver, there were no other passengers in the car.

The alarm about the accident came on Saturday morning around a quarter to seven.

#Muhos #driver #injured #exit #car #flew #mobile #homes

See also  Gerwyn Price continues to play darts despite broken bone in throwing hand
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to possible provocations in Pridnestrovie

The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to possible provocations in Pridnestrovie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result