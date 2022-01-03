Triptych of the Ramblas de Mazarrón painted by Francisca Muñoz and Manuel Herrera. One of the works in the Mazarrón exhibition. Another of the works, in which palm trees also appear. / MUHER

Muher’s work, the signature behind which the artists Francisca Muñoz and Manuel Herrera appear, has been linked to the light of Mazarrón since this artist duo set up their studio there during a winter almost thirty years ago. He did it to prepare an exhibition at the Almudí Palace in Murcia and the experience was so rewarding and enriching.