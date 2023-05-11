Dhe Turkish opposition politician Muharrem Ince withdrew his candidacy for the presidential election on Sunday. This increases Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s chances of beating incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first ballot.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

“I’m retiring from the race. I’m doing this for my fatherland,” Ince said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

According to forecasts, Ince could have garnered a few percent of the vote. He originally belonged to Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), for which he ran as a presidential candidate in 2018.

After his defeat, Ince left the party in contention and formed his own. His candidacy had enraged the CHP because it reduced Kilicdaroglu’s chances. His followers had recently spread compromising videos on the Internet that were supposed to prove that Ince was cheating on his wife. Ince has questioned their authenticity. The former teacher and school director was particularly popular with young voters. He promised far-reaching educational reforms.