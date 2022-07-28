The Ajman Human Resources Department issued a circular to all government agencies in Ajman regarding the Hijri New Year holiday in the Ajman government for the year 1444 AH.

According to the circular, it was decided that the Hijri New Year holiday will be on Muharram 1, 1444 AH, and according to that of the Gregorian date.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and to the people of the United Arab Emirates and the two Arab and Islamic nations.



