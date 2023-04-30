Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met the Indian spiritual teacher and founder of the “Art of Living Foundation” Shri Shri Ravi Shankar.

During the meeting, conversations were exchanged on a number of topics related to the dissemination of lofty human values, awareness-raising initiatives, peaceful coexistence, and rejection of extremism and violence in the world.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the Emirate’s keenness to promote the principles of peace and tolerance, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to support the field of humanitarian work in line with the state’s vision and projects in this field.

For his part, Shri Shri Shankar expressed his appreciation for the interest of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah in developing initiatives that raise human awareness and contribute to spreading moral tolerance among people.