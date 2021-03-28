Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Muhammad Walid, the goalkeeper of Hatta, who is considered one of the “pleasant surprises” in the second round of the Arab Gulf Football League, confirmed that his ambition is to return someday to Al-Ain in which he was established amidst the dreams and great goals of the 23-year-old, who aims to follow the path of great guards, In the coming years, Khaled Issa will be succeeded in the guardianship of the “leader”, and one day to be in the ranks of our national team.

The young guard’s conversation with “Al Ittihad”, which he started by thanking the Hatta administration for the support he received from it and the confidence in his abilities, said: It was established in Al Ain since I was 8 years old, and I graduated in the Sunni teams, all the way to “Rediff”. By the end of my contract, I did not receive an offer. To renew it, and I did not go up to the first team, to start searching for a new trip for “self-affirmation”, as I joined the “hurricane” last season, and focused on training and continuing to develop myself, and by virtue of being the second goalkeeper with the first team, I participated with “Rediff” »To maintain my readiness, and prepare continuously, and for information, I joined Hatta in direct contact with the team’s management, as I do not have a business agent, and this option came with dear advice from my mother, who asked to take this step.

He added: Al Ain remains my first home, and any player whose ambition is to play in his ranks, on the personal level I try to learn from the great guards, by following them, such as Ali Khasif and Khaled Issa and the rest, so I continue to work and diligence, and if I get the opportunity to return to Al Ain, my goal will be to succeed Khaled. Issa, who I wish him to continue for the longest time possible in the stadiums, and in the event that I get the opportunity to play in another place, I will think about it as well, but my priority and my entire focus at the moment is with Hatta.

Walid Mohamed was distinguished for having made 29 decisive saves and 4 important eliminations of the ball during the nine matches he played, and it is considered the first in his career in the professional league, and he kept clean nets in two matches, in addition to holding out for long minutes in many other matches, and he said: The coach Serbian Vladimir gave me full confidence in choosing my first goalkeeper after the departure of Ahmed Dida, and I still remember how it started, when I was told, before the second confrontation in the first round in front of Al Wasl, that I would be the goalkeeper in the starting lineup, and I continued to maintain my position, and I hope that I live up to the aspirations. Hopefully from me.

He added: Our goal during the remaining four matches is to strive to play every match, as if it is final, and to strive to harvest the available points to get out of the danger zone.

He said: Playing our last match at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium will be very special, by virtue of it being the first time that I play a match against him in the Professional League, in the place where I grew up loving and watching my team’s matches, and at the same time I have to fight for a result. Positive with my current team Hatta to save him.