The consequences of the death of the Egyptian pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, the owner of the crisis with the artist Mohamed Ramadan, are still continuing, as the latter was severely attacked by the public despite his mourning for the late pilot.

The matter did not stop at this point, but reached a number of public figures attacking Ramadan and considering it the reason for the deterioration of the psychological and health of the pilot.

Even after Ramadan mourned Abu Al-Yusr, he was subjected to violent criticism and severe attack through a wave of comments on his account in “Instagram” exceeded 30,000 comments, which prompted him to close the comments feature to the public on the photos he publishes.

However, the videos Ramadan was publishing from the new episode of his series “Musa” witnessed many angry comments directed towards him because of the issue of the pilot.

Away from the audience, a number of public figures launched a severe attack on Ramadan, most notably the Egyptian journalist Amr Adib.