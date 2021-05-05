Hours ago, social networking sites were filled with pictures that gathered for the first time the Egyptian artist Sumaya al-Khashab, with her ex-divorce singer Ahmed Saad, with the artist Mohamed Ramadan in the center, and it became clear later that he was a scene from the series “Musa”, which is currently shown in the Ramadan season.

This is the first meeting of the famous duo, after their separation, which reached the judiciary, and their differences became the most prominent title in the artistic community in a previous period.

The singer Ahmed Saad also posted on his Instagram account pictures from the scenes of the series “Musa 21” at the wedding of Muhammad Ramadan to Sumaya al-Khashab, singing and dancing with joy.

He commented on the wedding photos after spreading them on social networking sites, and wrote with the mention of Muhammad Ramadan’s account: “Farah Moussa, we are all happy, congratulations, my beloved heart,” ignoring the account of Sumaya al-Khashab.