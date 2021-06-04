The Lawyer of Cassation and Supreme Constitutional Court Samir Sabry filed a complaint with the Attorney General and the Supreme State Security Prosecution against the artist, Mohamed Ramadan, for deliberately spreading false news that would threaten the national economy, and related to the seizure of his money and request to prevent him from leaving the country and seizing the rest of the money that he claims to be in his house, which represents many times the money Which was kept in his account in one of the banks referred to in the video.

In his communication, Sabri said that the whistleblower had published, through his personal account on the Instagram photo and video exchange site, a video clip containing many lies and inaccuracies that would constitute the pillars of the crime of spreading false news with the intent of harming the Egyptian state and the national economy.

In the aforementioned clip, what Muhammad Ramadan said was as follows: “Good morning, I woke up to a call in which I learned that the state had reserved my money. My money and the flesh of my shoulders are from the good of my country. I want to say that Al-Saeedi and the farmer, as he leaves his money in the bank, also leave its value at home.” hidden”.

Sabri explained that the truth of the matter is that the family of the late pilot, Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, and not the Egyptian state, seized the money of the sum against him in implementation of the judgment issued by the Economic Court in the compensation suit filed by the pilot against Ramadan, in which it was decided to oblige him to pay him an amount of 6 million pounds as compensation, and that Because the whistleblower filmed him inside the cockpit of one of the flights, which caused him to be fired from his job.

Sabri demanded an investigation into what was stated in his report, a criminal case against the whistleblower, the seizure of his money, which he claims to have been deposited at his home, and a ban on him from traveling outside the country.

Sabri added in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that Muhammad Ramadan’s act constitutes with him the pillars of the crime of spreading false news with the intent of harming the Egyptian state and the national economy, as well as announcing the amount against him that he has other money he keeps in his home equivalent to all his bank balances, which requires a legal penalty. up to 10 years.

For his part, lawyer Tariq Al-Awadi said that the state did not reserve the money of Muhammad Ramadan in the banks, but rather it was seized as a legal procedure to implement a ruling in favor of the heirs of the pilot Abu Al-Yusr, and this is a well-known legal procedure.