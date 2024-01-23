Abidjan (dpa)

Mohamed Kudus, the Ghana national team midfielder, expressed his regret for his team's negligence in beating the Mozambique national team in their match in the African Cup of Nations. The Ghana national team paid the price for its complacency, after giving up a 2-0 lead over its Mozambican counterpart, only to draw with them 2-2 in the final moments, in the second group.

The Ghana national team advanced with two clean goals, scored by its star Jordan Ayew from two penalty kicks, but it received two goals from the Mozambique national team during stoppage time in the second half, making it very close to exiting from the first round of the tournament, which it won in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982, for the second edition. respectively. The Cape Verde national team ended its career in the group sitting at the top with 7 points, after also drawing 2/2 with the Egyptian national team, which is in second place with 3 points, so that they together advanced to the round of 16 in the tournament, while the Ghana national team remained in third place with two points, with a difference Goals against the Mozambique team (bottom of the standings) who are tied with them on the same score, making them very close to exiting the competition in light of their inability to be among the best three.

The competition regulations stipulate that the winner and runner-up of each group in the six groups in the tournament will qualify for the knockout rounds, in addition to the four best third-placed teams. Qudous, who was chosen as man of the match, expressed his disappointment during the press conference that followed the match, which took place at the Alassane Ouattara stadium in the Ivorian city of Abidjan.

The English West Ham United player said: “I feel very frustrated. We really wanted this win, but it did not happen.” It is a big disappointment for us, we lost the match due to a loss of concentration at the last minute. “This was already the case with Egypt.” Despite this, Quddus believes that his country's national team has shown many capabilities since the beginning of the competition.

The Ghana national team, which bid farewell to the last edition of the African Nations in the group stage, began its journey in the current version of the competition with a 2-1 loss to the Cape Verde national team, before drawing 2-2 with Egypt in the second round, continuing its failure to achieve any victory in the tournament through… He tied with Mozambique in the last round.