Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Dhafra coach Mohammed Qawid admitted that his team was not in good shape and that Al-Wehda deserved to win the match, which brought the two teams together in the 21st round of the Arab Gulf League, referring to the modesty of his team’s level to the absence of 6 key players and the inability of the substitutes to compensate them.

He said: Al-Wahda was the best party, it is true that he played in the absence of a number of his players, but our absences were many and continuing in the recent period, and we hope that they will return in the coming period until the team returns to achieve good results, and in the match our motivation was greater, but the determination of unity was stronger and his attack His brilliance and his leadership to win, we must review our accounts and arrange our cards to achieve positive results in the remainder of the league matches.