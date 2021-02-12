On the occasion of the re-naming of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, to the «Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy»: “Our leaders are dazzling the world. With their great stances that they carry out in leading the state and appreciating its efficiency, and with the power of the scientific state and its rise to the highest peaks and its steadfast positioning, the United Arab Emirates has become, seen from all parts of the world, present on the map of the globe extending to the highest horizons, and with it the example of a decent living Love and lay the foundations of hope for all humankind.

The determination that our leaders possess spreads the spirit of generosity, positivity and loyalty in all segments of society from among the citizens, so that work continues in our country with sincerity that transcends and grows in every period and time, and our wise leadership has realized that hope is on the youth, and that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan – may God rest his soul – implanted – And Sheikh Rashid and the founding fathers – may God bless them – planted the diversity of its fruits, and the nation benefited from it and benefited from more of the huge achievements of will and determination surrounded by knowledge and science.

These meanings are confirmed when our leaders honor one of the burning minds with the presence, culture, brilliance and professionalism in his work, and we see the honorable leadership of His Excellency Dr. On the rise of the state and its global reputation.

Giving a name: Anwar Gargash to a diplomatic edifice in which there is sustainability, revival and a reminder of the generous personality: (Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy). A tribute and prestige to our wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers the rulers of the Emirates – may God protect them – and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for their eternal stances and their humanitarian school, and a greeting of thanks and gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, for his efforts that led Its role with distinction in a difficult period in the history of our region.

This is a precious opportunity in which I say to the employees of our state: Our leadership blesses our distinction, appreciates our work, and teaches us loyalty in the best and most sublime way.