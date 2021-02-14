His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at Al Watan Palace in the capital Abu Dhabi yesterday the credentials of the ambassadors of the Dominican Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, appointed to the state.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received the credentials of Dominican Ambassador Giulio Simon Castanos Zuwen, and Pakistan’s Ambassador, Afzal Mahmoud Mirza Sultan Mahmoud, who conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for continued health and happiness for their Highnesses, and for our people further progress and prosperity.

His Highness welcomed the two new ambassadors, wishing them and their families a happy and good stay on the land of our dear country .. And His Highness addressed them: “You and all the ambassadors and members of diplomatic and international missions are of interest and care for the leadership and government of the UAE, and their eagerness to provide all logistical reasons and facilities for you, so that you perform your duties. With complete success, and live in a safe and stable Arab hospitable community. ”

On the other hand, and in front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah took the legal oath as appointed ambassador to the State of Israel, where he swore by the great “God” to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates And to respect the constitution and laws of the state, to place its interest above all considerations, to perform his duties with integrity and sincerity, and to preserve its secrets.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished Ambassador Al Khaja success in his mission, and worked diligently and sincerely to consolidate friendship and cooperation relations between our state and the State of Israel, in a way that preserves the two countries and peoples their common interests, and promotes the culture of peace, coexistence and tolerance between their peoples and the peoples of the region.





