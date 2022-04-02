Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Majlis Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court organized a Ramadan session at the Mohammed Khalaf Majlis in Al Karama District on the virtues of the Holy Month. Dr. Ahmed Al-Zamil, chief preacher at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and Dr. Imad Al-Kabi, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, moderated the media dialogue, Al-Mazoun Al-Humairi. Dr. Ahmed Al-Zamil talked about the fasting of the prey and the virtues of Ramadan, the month of faith and the flowing giving in which grades are raised, supplications are answered, bad deeds are erased and good deeds are multiplied, and an explanation of the virtue of fasting through the motivating factor for obedience and doing good deeds. In his speech during the Ramadan session, Dr. Imad Al-Kibi addressed the safe fasting for diabetic patients, stressing that diabetic patients should consult their doctor before Ramadan, about the possibility of performing the duty of fasting or not. by the doctor. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City also organized, on the sidelines of the Ramadan session, free tests for attendees to measure diabetes, raise awareness of diabetes and ways to prevent it, encourage early diagnosis, and enhance the role of community councils in health education to treat diabetes and prevent its complications, in addition to encouraging the adoption of behaviors Preventive health and identification of health problems associated with diabetes.