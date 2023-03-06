Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Muhammad Faris, the Syrian astronaut, the second Arab astronaut to visit the Mir space station, considered that the UAE is proudly moving forward in the field of space science, moving with confident steps and boundless aspirations of achievement and ambition towards greater achievement and ambition, explaining that the mission of Sultan Al Neyadi, who will launch On a long-term mission that is a source of pride for all Arabs.

He said: The Emirates Pioneers Program aims to increase and expand the horizon of space science in the UAE, indicating that space technology has invaded our lives and it was necessary to develop a road map for various space projects.

He confirmed that Sultan Al Neyadi preceded the astronaut, his colleague Hazza Al Mansouri, who participated in a trip to the International Space Station on September 25, 2019 for eight days aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, indicating that the UAE has made rapid steps in the field of outer space exploration.

Regarding the UAE Astronaut Programme, Fares said: The program is very important, as it works to prepare crews of Emirati astronauts, in preparation for manned missions to the International Space Station and other destinations in space. The program is also the first of its kind in the Arab world and offers The necessary training, experience and qualification for Emirati cadres to represent the UAE and the Arab world in future space missions, and to conduct scientific experiments that support the global space exploration process.

And he indicated that the UAE’s space projects opened large cosmic windows that benefit humanity, including the Hope Probe project, which is the first space mission to explore planets led by an Arab country, indicating that he is happy that an Arab country leads the Mars exploration project, which opens new scientific horizons.

Hope Probe

He explained that the devices of the Hope Probe, which are the digital exploration camera, the infrared spectrometer and the ultraviolet spectrometer, are all related to how the Martian weather changes throughout the day, and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the causes of the disappearance of hydrogen and oxygen gases from the upper layer of the atmosphere. The atmosphere of Mars, which constitute the basic units for the formation of water molecules, as well as the investigation of the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere of Mars, and observation of weather phenomena on the surface of Mars, such as dust storms, temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns according to the various topography of the planet.

Syrian astronaut experience

Regarding the experience of the Syrian astronaut, he said that he specialized in the field of air navigation, and he and another Syrian pilot were selected as candidates to participate in the space flight program in 1985, explaining that the space flight program was granted by the Soviet Union to astronauts from its allied countries in space missions, and in 1985 He got the opportunity to be sent to the Cosmonaut Training Center in the Russian Star City, and underwent intensive training for two years.

He added: In 1987, it launched to the Mir space station and completed 13 scientific experiments in space on board the spacecraft, including 7 medical experiments, which were carried out successfully and the results were completely positive, and were placed in scientific research centers so that every specialist can view, study and benefit from them. The most important of them: the experience of blood movement in the human body and its impact on the surrounding atmosphere in space.

He continued: In addition to the experience of monitoring the heart with a special device to monitor and measure changes, and the experiment of the extent of the impact of space on astronauts, the experiment of mixing aluminum metal and iron metal, and the experiment of electronic connectors that enter the field of electronic industry, in addition to the experiment of studying the geological layers of the earth in Syria from a height 300 km, and the experience of studying water basins in Syria from outer space and the study of soil types, and the experience of installing industrial minerals to benefit from them industrially, and photographing Syria from outer space.

Astronaut

Muhammad Faris, the Syrian astronaut, born in Aleppo in 1951, was chosen to participate in the space cooperation program with the Soviet Union. Two Russian astronauts, and he is considered the second Arab astronaut after Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

The trip lasted 7 days and 23 hours, and the Soviet Union honored him with several medals for his achievements, such as the “Hero of the Soviet Union” in July 1987, and the Lenin Medal.