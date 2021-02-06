Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al Deri, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, praised the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, for those with sporting achievements, which were held without the presence of the honorees, in implementation of the precautionary measures adopted in translation of the directives of the wise leadership, and for the sake of the safety and health Everyone, as this dear occasion represents one of the UAE sports holidays, as this year includes 680 athletes of both sexes from 29 federations, and the Wrestling and Judo Federation has been present on the honoring podium annually since the start of the celebration, taking advantage of the renewed incentive every year for those with sporting achievements, Under the generous patronage and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Al-Derai added: The Wrestling and Judo Federation was keen to represent the UAE sport in major international tournaments on an annual basis, in search of medals and the rise of the coronation podiums in various sporting events and the representation of the country, within the framework of sporting spirit and honest competition, which reflects the bright face of UAE sport that has reached the world by hosting Major continental and international tournaments, and its success in organizing international events professionally, which earned our country a leading reputation that made it at the forefront of nations, so the annual honor, which became a feast awaited by creative and distinguished athletes every year, including the champions of the Wrestling and Judo Federation who were keen to ascend the honoring stage for a year After another dimension, which constitutes an incentive for those who innovate and shine in order to raise the flag of the homeland to form an incentive to continue the effort with the cooperation of all success partners.