Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, praised the level of performance and modern technologies that were employed in the emirate through the Safe City project, thanks to the continuous investment in qualifying the police cadre through the finest training programs and the exchange of experiences with the most efficient security agencies around the world. And keenness on acquiring the latest, most advanced and effective security technologies, and employing advanced technology to maintain the security of society and confront crime in all its forms, and benefit from it in the success of its proactive approach to preventing crime before it occurs, and making it among the safest and safest cities in the world.​

This came during a meeting with His Highness Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and Major General Engineer Waleed Al Mannai, Director of the General Department for Local and Federal Development and Innovation of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and the General Supervisor of the project, Brigadier General Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthy, Director General of Smart Services and Security. Ministry of the Interior digital.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said: The development of the security system comes in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership and the directives of the UAE government seeking to provide the best services in accordance with the best international practices, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life for the Emirati community, explaining that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is keen to develop this system, to continue the development process. comprehensive, and for all residents of the country to enjoy the highest levels of security, which is an essential pillar for achieving growth and development and building a brighter future for our future generations.

His Highness appreciated the role of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing the capabilities of the system by developing the processes of integrating the digital connectivity of systems and providing databases and communication for the project.

After the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah honored Brigadier General Hussein Al Harthy and awarded him the Medal of Merit in appreciation of the meritorious work and efforts he made with the work team for the benefit of the police and public security.

to thank

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the meeting and honoring of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier Hussein Al Harthy. and quality of life, in order to enable it to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior in making the country one of the best countries in the world in the field of public security and safety.