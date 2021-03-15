Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, praised the insightful vision and the historic decisions of the wise leadership to conclude the peace treaty with the State of Israel, and directed the necessity of investing in the promising opportunities offered by these relations to develop government work and benefit from human expertise and practical experiences to innovate New solutions to raise the quality of government services and enhance the competitiveness of the economy.

This came when His Highness presided over the regular meeting of the Council, through visual communication techniques, during which he reviewed the topics on its agenda related to government development, the reports of the council’s work committees, strengthening governance, and federal partnership. The Council discussed the study presented by the Economic Committee on the economic impacts resulting from the pandemic and the prospects for future economic development, and praised all efforts and initiatives that have been adopted to deal with the repercussions produced by the economic conditions at the local and global levels.

The Council approved a set of recommendations based on working to provide and improve the quality of information and data that are exchanged between government agencies to support the decision-making process, enhance government agility and flexibility to adapt to different economic conditions, continue to provide government incentives to the affected economic sectors, and adopt effective programs to promote domestic tourism. And regionalism, encouraging the transition to the digital economy, promoting e-commerce, industries, and technical and smart services, adopting programs to increase the proportions of the local component in economic activities, maximizing the added value of available resources and raw materials, and enhancing the requirements for the success of economic diversification and industrial growth strategies.

The Council also approved a project to establish a smart economy platform in the emirate to collect and display economic data from multiple sources, create control panels, produce analytical reports related to trends in business and economic indicators, give a complete view of the data for anticipating the future, and support the planning process and proactive decision-making. The Council approved a mechanism for creating and modifying government fees for services provided by government agencies to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness in all fields within a framework of accurate analysis, benchmarking, and confirmation of added value. The council reviewed the report of the electronic and smart transformation committee regarding the completion of technical projects and future development plans to support the efficiency of government work, and achieve a complete transformation in electronic and smart services, in line with global trends and meet the requirements of the new reality, and enhance the journey and experience of the dealer with the government, as the number of projects reached The technology that was completed in 2020, and also under implementation, “240” projects … while “170” projects were approved for the year 2021.

The Council also approved the proactive technical requirements to support business continuity in potential crises, which include developing alternative data centers and sites for storing and recovering data during crises and adopting a phased plan to implement this initiative. The Council reviewed the Legislative Committee’s report on draft laws being prepared within the legislative session, to complete and modernize the legislative structure and keep pace with the challenges and requirements of development plans, strategic visions and competitiveness requirements.