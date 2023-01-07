Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the wedding of Ali Rashid Abdullah bin Boyd Al Mazrouei to the daughter of Obaid Ali Obaid Al Mazrouei.

The ceremony, which was held at the Amassi Wedding Hall in Ras Al Khaimah, was also attended by a group of family and friends. His Highness wished them success in the beginning of their married life.

Yesterday evening, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the wedding of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi to the daughter of Abdullah Rashid Ahmed Al Shehhi, which was held at the Ras Al Khaimah Celebrations Center in the Al Seeh area of ​​Ras Al Khaimah. His Highness wished them a happy life crowned with well-being and children.