Dubai (Union)

Mohammed Abdullah bin Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, confirmed that the Cup of His Highness the President of the State for Football is a legacy and an integral part of our burgeoning sports history, and the tournament is the most expensive among local competitions, and it is no longer just a football event, but rather a social event. And patriotism, through which our masses express their absolute loyalty to our wise leadership, as it is what it means to us all and is a catalyst for creativity at all levels, organizationally, technically and competitively.

He added: The Board of Directors of the Football Association headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi directed a final organization commensurate with the importance of the event that brings the curtain down on the 2020-2021 season, which was one of the best seasons in Emirates football, with the testimony of everyone. To attend the match at the appropriate time, to complete the joy and beauty of the occasion, and we look forward to being the beginning of a comprehensive public return in the next season, but until then I appeal to the audience who will attend the match to adhere to all the instructions of the health protocol, so that all the reasons for enjoying the historical occasion are completed, and the experience continues in the qualifiers. Asia is coming next June, and we provide the team with all the moral support required from the UAE fans.

He said: Development continues in the UAE sport in general, and football in particular, and every season the clubs enter with ambitions to reach the final of the President’s Cup, because this tournament carries a great value and a name that is dear to everyone’s hearts, and the Federation is keen to coordinate with the Federation’s partners and sponsors And all concerned parties, to ensure that the final comes out in the best possible way, and that nothing is left for chance.

Mohammed bin Hazzam concluded his statement by inviting the fans in general, and the Republican Youth of Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr in particular, to interact with the event with the best images and scenes of civilized encouragement that characterize the UAE fans, and he also motivated the players of the two teams to present a strong match that reflects the development achieved by Emirates football, and is in line with its slogan and the great name it bears The precious cup, wishing success to everyone, stressing that the two teams are champions as long as they reach the final match of the tournament.