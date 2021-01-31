Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the authority has taken upon itself, over the past decades, the responsibility of conveying the message of love and peace from the Emirates to all the peoples of the world suffering from the brunt of circumstances, through its initiatives and projects spread all over the world without discrimination and without discrimination. Any inhumane considerations. Indeed, need was and will remain the only criterion for meeting the call of humanity and providing the required assistance.

On the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Emirates Red Crescent, he said that the authority has become a humanitarian and development monument referred to by Lebanon locally, regionally and internationally, thanks to the support and support it finds from the rational leadership of the country, and the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region President of the Commission, for its programs, projects and continuous movements in the international humanitarian arena, and the support and support of donors and donors.

He added: The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the course of the Authority for nearly four decades, strengthened its capabilities, placing it at the forefront of organizations that have bold and innovative solutions to all humanitarian issues that plague human societies, stressing that the authority achieves every day of the achievements that guarantee its leadership And distinction and excellence in the field of alleviating suffering wherever it is found and preserving human dignity.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent said: The authority’s plans for the next phase aim to preserve previous gains, strengthen the authority’s efforts and expand the umbrella of beneficiaries of its services and humanitarian activities, move programs and projects to an advanced stage in the field of comprehensive development, and social empowerment for vulnerable groups and groups that target it at home and abroad. He pointed out that the requirements of humanitarian work are constantly increasing due to the severity of disasters and the severity of crises, which requires activating the mechanisms of partnership with institutions, bodies, individuals and all sectors to face their repercussions and reduce their impact on the shoulders of the victims and the afflicted.

Al-Falahi expressed the authority’s appreciation for the initiatives undertaken by donors, philanthropists and philanthropists to support the programs and projects of the Emirates Red Crescent at home and abroad, stressing that their contributions strengthened the authority’s presence in many arenas facing major humanitarian challenges and field difficulties, and despite that we were able to reach them and were able to provide support And all the support for the beneficiaries of our services is there.