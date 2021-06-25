Of many boxers it has been said that they could potentially be the heirs of Muhammad Ali, this time it is true for sure. No one knows for talent, for sure by blood: Nico Ali Walsh, first degree grandson of the myth, son of his daughter Rashida and former Marine Sergeant Robert Walsh, will make his debut as a professional boxer on August 14th. The beauty is that the match put him on 90-year-old Bob Arum, who was also his grandfather’s promoter.