Nico Ali Walsh, 20, after thirty amateur matches on August 14 will play his first match as a professional. The legendary Bob Arum: “A good fighter, with character”
Of many boxers it has been said that they could potentially be the heirs of Muhammad Ali, this time it is true for sure. No one knows for talent, for sure by blood: Nico Ali Walsh, first degree grandson of the myth, son of his daughter Rashida and former Marine Sergeant Robert Walsh, will make his debut as a professional boxer on August 14th. The beauty is that the match put him on 90-year-old Bob Arum, who was also his grandfather’s promoter.
Who is it
–
“He’s really good, young but of great character just as you’d expect from Ali’s grandson,” says Arum. Nico, 20, already has thirty amateur matches under his belt and will combine his boxing activity with his university studies in economics at Nevada-Las Vegas University that he aims to finish. “It is an honor for me to continue my grandfather’s dynasty, I know what it means to bear this surname,” he says. Sugarhill Steward, the coach of Tyson Fur.y, will train him
June 25, 2021 (change June 25, 2021 | 23:51)
