Businessman buys Muhammad Ali’s championship belt at auction for $6.18 million

The championship belt of the American boxer Muhammad Ali was sold at auction. This is reported boxing scene.

The buyer of the trophy was Jim Irsay, an American entrepreneur and owner of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL). He paid $6.18 million for the world championship belt.

Ali won the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt in 1974 by knocking out heavyweight George Foreman. Their duel in Kinshasa was called “The Rumble in the Jungle”. The confrontation, which is considered one of the most iconic fights in boxing, took place in conditions of high humidity.

Muhammad Ali became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world twice. He held the title from 1964 to 1966 and from 1974 to 1978. Ali was named Boxer of the Year six times. On account of the American 56 wins (37 by knockout) with five defeats at the professional level.