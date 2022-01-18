Boxing legend Muhammad Ali-Haj’s robe, worn before his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston on his way to the ring, will be up for auction for more than R$2.7 million, according to information from TMZ Sports.

The fight is considered a milestone in the history of the sport. A photo that shows Muhammad Ali looking at his knocked out opponent is one of the most memorable for boxing and sport lovers in general. Another interesting fact is that this fight marked Ali’s first duel under the name Muhammad Ali. His birth name was Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr.

The bids for the bathrobe should be closed in February and may exceed the value of R$ 2.7 million.

Ali was the first boxer to win the heavyweight championship three times. In all, during his career, there were 57 victories. Of the total, 37 of them were by knockout. The American fighter recorded only 5 losses during his professional journey in the sport. Also famous for his strong personality, Ali declared himself, during his career, “the biggest, boldest and most beautiful” fighter in the world.

Outside the ring, Ali was also an important figure. Among his battles, one of them was to fight racism and use his representation to support movements that went against equal rights for blacks in the US. Muhammad Ali passed away at the age of 74 in 2016 in Arizona, United States. Ali would complete, this Monday (17), 80 years.

