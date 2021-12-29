Ken Burns made his directorial debut when the subject of his latest documentary dropped out of boxing and disappeared from public life for a long time. It was 1981: In November, Burns released an ode to Brooklyn Bridge, the landmark bridge in his hometown. A month later, in a desperate bid to become world champions for the fourth time for millions of dollars in the Bahamas, Muhammad Ali had himself beaten up one more time after being beaten to a pulp by his former sparring partner Larry Holmes. The legend, who for health reasons should have retired in 1975 after his third fight against Joe Frazier, finally did so in 1981, a month before his 40th birthday. Now, a month before Ali’s 80th birthday, the documentary comes in eight parts Muhammad Ali van Burns, his daughter Sarah and son-in-law David McMahon on Dutch TV. Unfortunately with flat Dutch commentary.

Greatest Of All Time

As there have been so many feature films about no sport other than boxing, so many documentaries have been made about Ali since he became world heavyweight champion in 1964 – then as Cassius Clay. He cried out after knocking out towering favorite Sonny Liston, “I shook the world!He was just 22 years old.

The many twists and turns that followed his career became stories in a long line of books and documentaries. No athlete has received so much attention. His striking life was beautifully portrayed in the documentary in 1970 aka Cassius Clay, the year in which he picked up the boxing gloves again after years of suspension for his refusal to enter military service (and to Vietnam – the war about which Burns made his previous high-profile documentary). Even then there was enough to tell: in 1960 he had become an Olympic champion in Rome, with the help of a group of white entrepreneurs from his hometown of Louisville he took the step to professional boxing, won the world title, converted to Islam, took the up for black Americans and spoke out against the war in Vietnam. Over an even longer period of time, he earned his nickname: Greatest Of All Time.

serious opponent

In terms of length, the twelve playing hours DVD box Ali – Greatest Of All Time from 2010, a serious opponent of Burn’s latest work, but it includes the Oscar-winning documentary When we were Kings and the full fights in Zaire (in 1974 against George Foreman) and the Philippines (the third fight against Joe Frazier in Manila of which Burns has never seen before). Also I Am Ali is worth mentioning, a 2014 Clare Lewins documentary featuring previously unheard audio recordings from the Ali’s private archives. That documentary was made with the blessing of the legend itself.

Ken Burns made the first interviews for his new documentary a month after Ali died of Parkinson’s, aged 74. He dwells extensively on all aspects of his life: his big mouth, how he stood up for African Americans, his refusal to go to Vietnam, Ali as a Muslim, as a wonderful father and unfaithful husband, his successes in the ring, his motivated refusal to throw in the towel for good against the advice of personal physician Ferdie Pacheco and much more. Burns was encouraged and helped here by Jonathan Eig, the American who delivered the first serious Ali biography in 2017. It resulted in an almost eight-hour documentary about the deceased phenomenon of whom the world can’t get enough for the time being.

