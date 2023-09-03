Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mohsen Al-Yafei, Acting Dean of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine at the United Arab Emirates University, confirmed that food security and its sustainability, finding solutions to agricultural production problems, adopting innovative technologies and ideas to increase food, and limit climate change, will be among the main topics of «COP28», where it will be presented There are many discussions about them, amid the rapid changes the world is witnessing towards enhancing food security and the escalation of climate change.

And Al-Yafei stated, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, that there is a close relationship between climate change and food security, and each affects the other directly or indirectly, as traditional agricultural methods focus on the overuse of natural resources (water and soil), in addition to the use Excessive chemicals (pesticides and inorganic fertilizers) all led to an increase in pollution and global warming, and thus led to climate change, pointing out that the Climate Conference «COP28» is an opportunity to highlight the UAE as a successful global model in enhancing its food security based on innovation and expansion. In establishing major agricultural projects and how to deal with crises and find inspired solutions.

He pointed out that the most prominent features of the United Arab Emirates University’s participation in “COP28” are the involvement of students in climate action, lectures and scientific workshops, and the presentation of the results of its research and recommendations related to climate action in order to find future solutions to climate issues such as carbon emissions, carbon footprint, and the circular economy. climate change, environmental conservation, energy efficiency, environmental impact, sustainability, zero waste, greenhouse gases, and renewable energy.

Biodiversity

He stressed that the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine of the university will be actively present in this global event, as there is a close link to the college in the field of preserving the environment, biodiversity, sustainability and the effective and sustainable exploitation of natural resources without prejudice to the elements of the climate, pointing to the important role of the college in the field of food security. It includes all disciplines responsible for food production, including crop production, animal and fish production, agricultural management, and veterinary medicine.

climate neutrality

Dr. Al Yafei explained that the United Arab Emirates University, since its inception in 1976, has been working to promote environmental sustainability through multidisciplinary research and academic programs based on sustainability, knowledge and sciences related to the environment. The university has also identified sustainability and the environment as one of its research priorities in the research and innovation strategy (2023-2026). ), in response to the national vision that supports the promotion of climate action and environmental sustainability, in addition to the university preparing national cadres that contribute to achieving national priorities towards climate neutrality.

Al-Yafei indicated that the UAE’s hosting of the Climate Conference “COP28” during the current year 2023 represents a great opportunity for the country, the region and the world to find practical solutions to reduce emissions, transition to clean energy and sustainability in various production processes, and highlight the UAE’s role in building bridges of dialogue and cooperation, and advancing efforts. The conference is also a global platform to mobilize international efforts through negotiation and agreement on commitments to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

And about the importance of the new session of the Climate Conference to be held in the UAE? Al-Yafei said: “The convening of this session is evidence of the concerted efforts of countries to reduce the factors that affect the climate, find solutions and build clear strategies that guarantee a promising and sustainable future for future generations in the field of climate action and achieving food security alike.”

roadmap

And about his expectations of the UAE’s international position in climate change and food security after “COP28”? He said: “The UAE has clear strategic visions and a specific road map to achieve comprehensive qualitative achievements in various vital sectors that will enhance the country’s prosperity in a sustainable manner, and ensure building a solid future for its generations, thanks to the wise leadership of the country that has made clear imprints in various fields, and has become one of the most important The most important countries in the world that lead international efforts in climate action,” stressing the country’s aspiration to reach advanced positions in the field of food security.

Nuclear technologies

With his question about the safety of food produced through nuclear techniques on human health? He emphasized that these technologies are used in many fields, including the agricultural and food sector, where farmers use radiation to prevent harmful insects from breeding, reduce their numbers, and protect agricultural crops, thus providing larger quantities of food to the world. It is also used to sterilize food by getting rid of harmful organisms and bacteria. Which poses a threat to foods, especially raw and frozen, without turning the food into radioactive food or affecting the nutritional value of the food.

He pointed out that these techniques also use radioactive isotopes (carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus) to measure the movement of chemical elements in soil and crops, and based on this information, farmers can be provided with best practices regarding balanced and accurate amounts of nutrients that must be added at the right time and in a balanced amount, which increases Effective nutrient absorption, soil sustainability, increased agricultural production, food security, and combating hunger and malnutrition.

UAE efforts

And about the situation of food security and climate change in the UAE, and the proactive steps taken by the country to enhance food security and adapt to climate change? Dr. Mohammed Al Yafei stated that despite the decrease in the rate of the population suffering from malnutrition in the UAE, there is still a lot of work to do to achieve full food security in the country, given the scarcity of water, the nature of the hot and dry climate, in addition to the factors of climate change. as a global phenomenon.

He pointed out that the state has made tremendous efforts in the field of increasing agricultural production, preserving natural resources and limiting any negative impact on the climate, and among the most important efforts is to focus on using local plants, propagating and preserving them, reusing treated water in agricultural production, climate-smart and sustainable agriculture and vertical farming. , fish farming, studies of water harvesting and the optimal use of natural resources, especially water, and the expansion of the use of renewable energy in agricultural production.

artificial intelligence

Whether it will serve humanity to employ artificial intelligence such as “ChatGPT” in food and climate research? He indicated that these technologies have begun to spread increasingly to meet global challenges such as food security and climate change, as the UAE is one of the first countries seeking to use modern technologies and artificial intelligence to increase crop production, in line with the national strategy for food security, stressing the great development in data analysis technology. And the use of “drone”, “robot” and the Internet of things has accelerated innovation and made the future of agriculture brighter, helped solve problems, increased productivity and quality, shortened effort and time, doubled the efficiency of production elements, reduced losses and increased the financial return for farmers.

Climate justice

When asked about what is meant by climate justice, and why focus on it at the present time? He said: “Climate justice is a combination of human rights and climate change, and it is looking for solutions to address the root causes of climate change, as the burden of climate change falls on poor communities who are not prepared or qualified for climate emergencies, and through climate justice, climate change solutions focus on Distribute resources equitably to the population who will suffer the most, and rich countries must realize their historical responsibility for creating this crisis and take steps to compensate, for example, by supporting developing countries to transition to clean energy and adapt to climate change.

And about the effects of climate change on global food security today, amid what was revealed by a recent UN report about the increase in the number of people suffering from acute food insecurity from 135 million in 2019 to 345 million in 82 countries in 2022? He said: “The problem of climate change is a global issue, due to its wide-ranging effects, such as changes in temperatures, precipitation rates, and weather patterns, as well as a rise in the level of seas and oceans, which threatens global food production, especially in Poor countries and societies that do not have economic or technological foundations.

He added, “This will result in a decrease in agricultural production, a high unemployment rate in the agricultural sector, and an increase in food prices, but with the adoption of innovative agricultural methods such as the use of artificial intelligence, vertical farming, sustainable production systems, and a focus on local plants, all of this will constitute a driving force towards more efficiency in agriculture.” Production despite the scarcity of agricultural resources and the increase in population ».

Feed the population

And by asking how to feed the world’s growing population? Dr. Al Yafei confirmed that there is an expected increase in the world population, as it is expected that the world population will reach 8.5 billion in 2030, and then increase to 9.7 billion by the year 2050, and then reach 10.4 billion by the year 2100. At the same time, there is a decline in the agricultural area responsible for food production.

He stated that with concerted international efforts to work hard and continuously to reduce the factors and causes that contribute to climate change through financial support to poor countries, and the adoption of modern and sustainable technologies in the field of industrial and agricultural production, and the development of laws that govern this process, and with the availability and exploitation of modern technology in agriculture. Such as vertical farming and smart agriculture, reliance on local breeds, and improved post-harvest operations, all of which will lead to an increase in agricultural productivity, as most countries of the world have seriously turned to agricultural investment, especially during the Corona pandemic, whose negative effects are still on food production so far. .