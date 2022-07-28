After the leader of the Sadrist movement withdrew from government formation consultations, and was unable to form a “national majority government” with the help of his allies in the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by Massoud Barzani, and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, there were those who advised the “coordinating framework” forces to coordinate with Al-Sadr, regarding their candidate for prime minister, and not to proceed without his consent, but those forces were betting that Al-Sudani’s candidacy would end the feud, or freeze it at the very least, as an acceptable figure.

Despite the initial indications issued by al-Sadr, that he would resort to the street, to block the way for the forces of the “coordinating framework” and their movements regarding the formation of the next government, these forces were quickly rushing towards their plan, without heeding the calls of the Sadrists and the chants of the protesters in the streets, All the way to her Sudanese candidacy, which she saw as a bait that Al-Sadr would swallow, accept it, or at least give him a chance.

But al-Sadr quickly raised the ceiling of his movements, and instructed his supporters to storm the heavily fortified Green Zone, in the center of the capital, Baghdad, and enter the parliament building, in refusal of Al-Sudani’s candidacy.

complex struggle

Here, Al-Sudani found himself in the “claws” of a struggle, in which he has neither a camel nor a camel. Al-Sadr’s supporters say that the objection is not to the person of Al-Sudani, but to the mechanism of his choice, and the way in which it was carried out, but the Iraqis know that Al-Sadr, thus, wants to cut the road Al-Maliki has to strengthen his influence within the state, claiming that Al-Sudani, a former leader of the Dawa Party, is affiliated with his team.

Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani hails from the southern governorate of Maysan, and thus is the first official candidate for prime minister from outside the central governorates. He also does not belong to the forces and personalities opposed to Saddam Hussein’s regime abroad, and he also does not hold a foreign nationality.

Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani was born in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad in 1970, and in 1980 Saddam Hussein’s regime executed his father and five members of his family, while he was a ten-year-old child, for belonging to the banned “Islamic Call” party at the time. Al-Sudani obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences from University of Baghdad, and a master’s degree in project management, and was appointed in 1997 in the Maysan Agriculture Directorate.

After the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003, Al-Sudani was appointed coordinator between the authority supervising the administration of Maysan Governorate and the Coalition Provisional Authority.

After that, Al-Sudani was elected to the Maysan Governorate Council as a candidate for the Dawa Party list in 2005, and between 2009 and 2010 he held the position of Maysan Governor, while after that he was appointed to several positions such as the Minister of Human Rights, then Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in the government of Haider Al-Abadi, Between 2014 and 2017, and in 2016, he held the position of Minister of Industry, and for a time served as Acting Minister of Commerce.

silent character

Al-Sudani is one of the leaders of the “second line” in the Shiite forces, and he prefers to remain silent a lot, especially in major or controversial issues, and his comments generally represent a position between two positions, within the pragmatism he followed for years, which the Iraqi street alerted and questioned about. Some of them explained that Al-Sudani remained with the Dawa Party, even after he withdrew from it in 2019, when the nominations list for the successor to Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned under the pressure of popular protests, began.

The personality of the Sudanese “committed to the hierarchy of his leaders” may also apply, with a trend expressed by personalities within the coordination framework for the next stage, stipulating the formation of what looks like a “governing council” that includes the leaders of the framework parties, and is the actual ruler and policy-maker, while the prime minister nominated by the framework undertakes the implementation of the framework. What is required of him, and he is committed not to deviate from obedience.

Since he assumed the position of Minister of Industry, in 2016, within the government of Haider Al-Abadi, the name of Al-Sudani has shined, as his name has been associated with the revitalization of the national industry, and helped in this, a record described as free of corruption, and after that it became remarkably circulated among the nominations for the prime minister, especially since Iraq Over the past five years, about three governments have changed, which means that several names have been traded at a time, to head the government.

After al-Sadr’s supporters stormed the parliament, pressure increased on al-Sudani to withdraw from this candidacy, and to make room for a more senior figure, who might be acceptable to the Sadrists and contribute to strengthening political stability, but al-Sudani is still insisting on his candidacy, and the forces of the “coordinating framework” It is also insistent on that, in order to avoid showing defeat in front of Al-Sadr, but it may be compelled in the next stage to replace Al-Sudani, or ask him to withdraw, in order to save face for all parties.

The forces of the “Coordination Framework” were talking a few days ago about submitting the name of al-Maliki to head the government, but the leaks detonated by the Iraqi journalist residing in the United States, Ali Fadel, and the accusations it contained on the part of al-Maliki, against his opponents, were enough to keep him away from heading the next government. , to start an internal debate, which finally resulted, with the support of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq faction, for the nomination of Al-Sudani.

The statements made by the leader of the Asaib militia, Qais Khazali, about the government, its future program, and the mechanism for selecting ministers, revealed a major role for this movement within the forces of the “coordinating framework”, which raised Al-Sadr’s fears of those parties controlling the Sudanese and influencing his decisions. Some of them said that Al-Sudani is already a candidate for the Asa’ib movement.