Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received the “Humanitarian Personality Award” for the year 2023, which was presented by the International Taekwondo Federation for the first time, for His Highness’s remarkable contributions in the field of humanitarian work and supporting refugees around the world who practice this sport and providing care for them.

The award was presented to His Highness by Dr. Chung Won Choi, President of the International Taekwondo Federation, in the presence of the heads of continental federations, members of the Executive Office of the International Federation, and the heads of taekwondo federations around the world during their reception at Rumaila Palace in Fujairah.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah appreciated the efforts of the International Taekwondo Federation in improving the martial arts sector, stressing that the Emirate of Fujairah pays special attention to the sports sector based on the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Fujairah, towards consolidating the emirate’s presence as an incubator for the most important… Sports events and events, His Highness pointed out that supporting and caring for players from various societal groups is a humanitarian responsibility that is reflected in the reality of sports, and that paying attention to talents, qualifying them, and investing in their abilities and creativity is in the interest of advancing the process of building the nation, and advancing the pillars of its sustainable development.

This is the first time that the International Taekwondo Federation has granted this award, in recognition, honor and praise of the role and efforts of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, as this award was announced during a ceremony held last December in the city of Manchester, United Kingdom.

His Highness's receipt of this award represents an affirmation of the UAE's efforts and its humanitarian and national values ​​in supporting the needy in various parts of the world, and providing the necessities of a decent life for people wherever they are.

The honor came in conjunction with the launch of the Arab Cup Taekwondo Championship in its fourth edition, which was held on February 1-2, and the launch of the Fujairah International Taekwondo Championship in its 11th edition, in which more than 3,700 male and female players participate and continues until February 7, and constitutes an important station for the qualified Olympic champions. For the Paris Olympics, as the opening of the international Taekwondo season, and an ideal opportunity to develop the capabilities and skills of national team players and support them with the necessary expertise to transfer international experiences to the Emirate of Fujairah.