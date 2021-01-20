Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of supporting youth initiatives and providing them with a suitable environment, by opening all channels to listen to their views and the challenges they face, and using their energies to achieve achievements that enhance the performance of all sectors in the country.

This came during his reception of the members of the Fujairah Youth Council, at his office in the Amiri Diwan in Fujairah, on the occasion of the end of the membership period of the Council in its fourth session.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, reviewed the report of the Council’s initiatives and projects that it implemented last year, stressing the necessity of continuing the initiatives launched by the Council and developing them in order to provide an environment that stimulates innovation and creativity, and to provide young people with the skills that qualify them to occupy various positions and jobs.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Fujairah Youth Council that they made and their role in qualifying youth cadres that fit the requirements of the times, stressing the need to invest in youth experiences and converting their energies into an effective and influential force in society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi also met with those in charge of the Fujairah Photography Archive, and was briefed on the progress of the archive system, the stages that have been implemented in this regard and the programs applied and benefiting from them. Computer programs and applications used in electronic documentation and archiving.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the practical steps for launching a website specialized in the photo archive, and setting up mechanisms to facilitate access to accurately and quickly documented images in accordance with the information security policy.

The two meetings were attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.