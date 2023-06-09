His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Dr. Ibrahim Saad, Director of the Fujairah Statistics Center, in his office at the Emiri Diwan.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed the 26th issue of the new statistical annual book for the year 2022 and its main chapters, which contain updated statistical data on the Emirate of Fujairah in all work sectors and social and institutional fields.

His Highness stressed the role of statistics and data projects in building an integrated and supportive work system for the growth of the Emirate of Fujairah at all levels, pointing to the support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for statistical work in the emirate, based on his pivotal role in the process of formulating and making future decisions. and strengthening the foundations for the comprehensive development of the emirate and the country.

During the meeting, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the most prominent projects and surveys implemented by the center, the most important of which is the Fujairah Census 2023 project, which constitutes a fundamental pillar of the strategic work of the Fujairah government and its development projects in all vital areas of society.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah appreciated the efforts of the Fujairah Statistics Center team in the census project, stressing the need to adopt the best techniques and practices in carrying out statistical work according to the best and most efficient standards.

For his part, Dr. Ibrahim Saad thanked His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, for the support that His Highness provides to the Fujairah Statistics Center, and its great impact on the success of its projects and initiatives. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, also received a copy of the new statistical annual book for the year 2022.