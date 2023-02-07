His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, issued Resolution No. 4 of 2023 regarding the formation of the General Committee for Government Procurement. This decision is effective from the date of its issuance and is published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Resolution No. 9 of 2023 regarding the Grievance Committee in government procurement disputes, and this decision is effective from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.