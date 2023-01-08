Fujairah (WAM)

On January 8, 2007, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, issued a decree appointing his son, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Since His Highness assumed the mandate of the Emirate of Fujairah, he was keen to contribute to advancing the comprehensive development wheel in all vital areas that serve the country and the citizen, and to keep pace with the requirements of development and growth, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, which achieves human empowerment. And contribute to providing him with a decent life on the land of Fujairah, to contribute effectively to building the nation and continuing the journey of his lofty achievements.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, during his tenure of the Covenant, assumed the presidency of the boards of directors of a number of community, educational and sports institutions in the emirate, and the boards of trustees of a number of others, and launched, with the support and supervision of His Highness, several cultural and societal initiatives that enhance the presence of culture, arts and current issues with the aim of activating them, as His Highness chairs the Board of Trustees of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy and supports its artistic projects inside and outside the country.

His Highness also supports the cultural heritage projects of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Fujairah in particular. His Highness sponsors heritage tournaments such as the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship, programs to revive the authentic Emirati heritage, and highlight its most prominent forms; With the aim of consolidating it in the minds to remain present and alive through the generations.

In the humanitarian field, His Highness chairs the Board of Directors of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Works, which works to provide humanitarian aid and promote the values ​​of cohesion and social solidarity for all segments of society to ensure a decent and stable life.

During the reign of His Highness, over the course of the 16 years from the mandate of the Covenant until today, many of the pillars of government work have been raised by supporting the job performance of the Fujairah government institutions and its individuals, and enhancing it through the application of modern technologies and the development and supervision of excellence programs, which contributed to raising the levels of institutional performance and efficiency, and providing services Governmental institutions that enjoy the best quality standards for customers and beneficiaries, and His Highness is keen to support citizens in stability and housing, and to provide housing services and community support through service projects in the Fujairah Foundation for the Development of Regions, of which His Highness chairs the Board of Directors.

Under the patronage of His Highness, many cultural and religious projects and initiatives were launched, most notably the “House of Philosophy” project, the “Al-Badr” initiative in the love of the clear light, Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and cultural and economic festivals and forums. On the environmental level, His Highness chairs the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency in Fujairah, and His Highness supervises important environmental projects in the field of wildlife, environments and natural reserves in the Emirate of Fujairah.

On the sports front, His Highness chairs the board of directors of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, and is a major supporter of the sports movement in the Emirate of Fujairah, which has become a global sports reputation for organizing and hosting international competitions in various sports on its land thanks to the high capabilities and infrastructure that support its success in this field. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, has worked to support the youth, receive them, and encourage their talents and abilities in various fields, as His Highness hosts the youth in the “Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Youth Council” to discuss and raise the most prominent youth issues and discuss them. His Highness also gave the educational field great attention and continuous support, as His Highness presides over the Board of Trustees of the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, and His Highness annually witnesses the graduation of hundreds of students from higher education institutions in the Emirate of Fujairah, and supports their journey towards continuing the journey of research, science and knowledge. At the international level, His Highness received the “2012 Foundation Award” for leadership in the areas of economic development from the “Crans Montana” forum, which was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, continues the process of work and construction, and continuous support for the axes of sustainable development that elevate the status of the UAE, and preserve its precious capabilities and honorable national achievements.