Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: The expansion of Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is the largest expansion since the establishment of the port in 2012 and constitutes a quantum leap for the sector.

Al Shamsi added, in an interview with “Al Ittihad” on the sidelines of the group’s celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the opening of Khalifa Port and the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port, that the new expansion of Khalifa Port is based on international partnerships and is closely linked to the group’s external expansion plan.

external expansions

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Ports Group will intensify its foreign expansion in emerging markets, especially in Africa and Central Asia, pointing to the focus on countries that do not have coasts by providing integrated solutions and services that focus on integrating land and air freight, trains and port management.

He pointed out that the group’s possession of five sectors, which are the ports sector, the maritime sector, the logistics sector, the technical sector, economic cities and free zones, which makes it always able to provide such integrated solutions to its customers around the world.

He pointed out that a fuel storage station is scheduled to open in Khalifa Port in the near future.

He affirmed that there is no intention to double-list the group’s shares, as the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange enjoys global attractiveness for investments.

New floors

Mohammed Al Shamsi said: The expansion of Khalifa Port, which comes at a time when the group celebrates the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, on December 12, 2012, as well as the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Zayed Port, which was established in 1972 and opened by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is the largest since the establishment of the port.

He explained that the expansion includes 6 kilometers of new floors, of which 3 kilometers are for general and bulk cargo, and the same for logistics, which represents a quantum leap for Khalifa Port, which focuses on various types of cargo, including containers, solid and liquid materials.

Global partnerships

Al Shamsi said: The expansion of Khalifa Port is based on international partnerships in the five sectors in which the group operates, and the extent of expansion in the economic zones.

He pointed out that the group has partnerships from almost every country in the world, the most important of which is the partnership with the Swiss MSC, which operates a terminal with a capacity of 5.5 million TEUs, and COSCO, which operates a terminal with a capacity of 2.5 TEUs.

He noted that this year, a 35-year concession agreement was signed with the French CMA CGM, the world leader in the shipping and services sector, to build a terminal and berth with a capacity of 2.5 million containers.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the partnerships were not limited to ports, as agreements were signed with the Spanish Autoterminal to handle cars and the Saudi Arabian Company for Chemical Stations Limited (ACT) to store chemicals.

external expansions

Al Shamsi explained that all the group’s external expansions are linked to Abu Dhabi, as Khalifa Port is linked with many ports in the region and the world, and the expansion investments are in the interest of facilitating and strengthening the global trade movement.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Ports Group is focusing on external expansion to open trade lines linking the region with the world.

He said: The presence in the Egyptian market, for example, through the successful completion of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s acquisition of 70% of the shares of the Egyptian-based Transmar International Shipping Company “Transmar” and Transcargo International “TCI”, made it possible The company has a strong presence on the Red Sea coast.

He noted that the acquisition of an 80% stake in Global Feeder Shipping Company (GFS), the global container shipping company, made Abu Dhabi Ports at the forefront of companies in the Arabian Gulf, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, which owns feed ships with a total of 40 ships, which are the ships that connected the group. In the world, as it reaches from Abu Dhabi to China, passing through Singapore, Malaysia and the Indian Ocean.

Regarding the most important target markets during the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s global expansion plan, Al Shamsi said: The company focuses on the markets of the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, where an office was opened in Uzbekistan, and a partnership contract was signed in Kazakhstan, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding with Kyrgyzstan to develop the technical system. For all border areas, pointing out that the package of various agreements contributes to opening trade lines from east to west.

He said: The group will intensify its investments in landlocked countries, and the company will announce major expansions in the brown continent in this regard in the near future.

He pointed out that the acquisition of the international “Nawatem” company, which is located in four continents, completed a large part of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s strategy in the field of global expansion.

expansion sectors

Mohammed Al Shamsi said: The Abu Dhabi Ports Group includes five main sectors, the first of which is the ports sector, as there are 15 stations managed by the company in Spain, for example, and in the maritime sector, the company owns a large fleet of container ships, bulk and solid cargo ships, and support for oil fields.

As for the logistics sector, which includes sea, air and land freight, the company has many solutions and services. The technical sector aims to develop a customs system in countries that are being expanded through the single window system.

With regard to economic cities and free zones, which include specialized economic zones, the group is developing the master plan for the Marsa Zayed project, which extends over an area of ​​3.2 million square meters in Aqaba, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where a model economic zone is being established linked to the port of Aqaba in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He said: The close interdependence between these sectors gives the company the preference to provide integrated services and solutions to customers around the world. On the Egyptian side, Al Shamsi said: The group intends to intensify its investments in the field of logistics to take advantage of the population density and the active market, so it was keen to be present in the Egyptian port market, whether on the coasts of the Red Sea or the Mediterranean Sea.

Al Shamsi: We aim to be the first in the world

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, confirmed that the group aims to raise the ranking of Khalifa Port in the near future from the fifth to the first place in the Global Container Ports Performance Index (CPPI) issued by the World Bank and the Global Market Intelligence Unit of Standard & Poor’s. .

He pointed out that this goal is achieved by focusing on research and development and continuing intensive investment in technological innovations through electronic delivery of containers and self-driving trucks, in addition to investing in big data technologies and artificial intelligence.

He said: Since its inception, Khalifa Port was the first semi-automated port in the region, and investment was relied on in the technical aspect.

He pointed out that the company is proceeding in parallel on the path of building partnerships to enhance the growth of operations in a continuous approach that ensures the sustainability of operations.