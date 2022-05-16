The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, affirmed that the UAE, under the guidance and vision of the leadership, has shortened several stages in the teaching and learning experiences to reach maturity in its system, in short, the stages and the supporting tools in each stage of education development, to reach the stage of empowerment within Fifty years ago, it placed education among its most important priorities, because it represents the solid base for launching in the post-oil phase, and the trend towards investment in education, as the focus of attention since the inception of the state has been to develop frameworks that enhance the process of renaissance, prosperity and development.

He noted that empowerment is a continuous and continuous series that was initiated, founded and tightened by the late founding father of the Union State, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Strong and solid education, and no civilization can survive without a solid education system.

He added: “Father Zayed started it from scratch by providing the first basics in education and pushing it hard to develop other educational requirements in a very short period of time, to be received after him by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to reach the stage of empowerment in education. human energies, and various resources.

Al Mualla explained: “There are challenges that made the Emirati education system a milestone in the foundations of education and its development among the advanced nations. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, came to define the features of the future of education in its centenary, according to an ambitious vision that draws inspiration from global systems to design systems future education that meets the needs of the coming twenty-second century.

He said that the unification of the educational system at the state level reflects the visions of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in line with the aspirations of the present and the future, presenting a pioneering model of education, upgrading curricula and skills, and establishing an educational system in Emirati schools characterized by a high level. Strengthening and developing education in the country is carried out in accordance with comprehensive strategic plans to be its entry gate to the future.

He pointed out that the unification of the education system draws the features of the development that we are reaping today by enhancing the efficiency of the educational system in the country, and improving the performance of the educational system, to achieve sustainable development and development, based on the leadership’s vision of building a unified educational system capable of achieving higher national goals, leading to a knowledge economy. sustainable.

He added: “The process of developing education in the country is proceeding to achieve its goals in accordance with a future strategic plan, in line with the qualitative and comprehensive development in the country in the present and the future, as the unification of educational systems under the directives of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, had a role in enhancing the efficiency of The educational system, by placing education at the latest international levels, to keep pace with the development process witnessed by the country and witnessed by all.”

He considered that the leadership’s belief that building the human being is the mainstay for building the nation, came the directives of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, to unify the educational systems at the state level, in a manner that meets the requirements of development and achieves the higher national goals, to devote the unity of the nation and citizens, in thought, knowledge and approach for work and development.

Al Mualla said: “The decision to unify the educational system contributed to the establishment of an educational system in all state schools, characterized by a high level that keeps pace with the latest global developments, and which is in line with the vision of our leadership, and its firm belief that the people of the UAE are the pillar of the future in a modern and global educational content that keeps pace with the UAE’s ambition and plans. To upgrade the educational system, with curricula that meet the requirements of the future labor market.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

