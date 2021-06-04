Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

Photographer Mohammed Al-Mazmi does not take his eyes off the sky, because it is the place that gives him the enthusiasm to learn about galaxies, and sometimes he has to wait several nights to get one picture, through his work that requires a strenuous effort.

Al Mazmi from the Emirate of Sharjah, a graduate of the Higher Colleges of Technology, majoring in “Human Resources.” He began photographing the world of celestial bodies several years ago, and to learn more while photographing those galaxies and bodies, he acquired a small “telescope” and began observing the moon and some of its details.

He says: From here, I began observing the planets, and then galaxies and nebulae, which are known to be celestial bodies that spread irregularly, where they can be seen in the night sky through a small telescope, so the love of this world pushed me to delve deeper into this field to discover its aesthetics and the way to depict those celestial bodies Which radiates beauty and brilliance in the night sky.

take photo

About photographing celestial bodies, which is completely different from ordinary photography, Al Mazmi explains, “It is preferable in astronomical photography to be away from the city, light pollution and clear air, in order to obtain pure images and clear skies suitable for taking pictures with a high level of accuracy and beauty.

He pointed out that what attracts the attention of the amateur in this field is the beauty of the celestial bodies and their vast distance from the Earth, which in itself is a depiction of the past, because the light takes time to travel great distances in space, and this indicates the professionalism of the astrophotographer when he takes pictures of the past. He adds: My lens often captures nearby objects such as the sun, moon and planets, and distant objects such as galaxies, star clusters, and nebulae.

Planning

On the tools used in photographing these celestial bodies, Al-Mazmi shows: the telescope is one of the most important tools in astronomical photography, and an equatorial holder also to obtain accurate images, then cameras dedicated and sensitive to astronomical photography (of planets, galaxies and nebulae) and filters (filters) to block and photograph some spectra of light And light pollution, and this type of imaging is completely different in terms of places, targets, equipment, method of imaging and treatment, and the time and speed of obtaining results from normal imaging.

Regarding the planning stage for taking pictures, he mentioned that taking the astronomical image is preceded by a planning stage, and he said: I should have knowledge of the weather, the state of the moon, the state of other celestial bodies, and the state of the sky for the object I want to photograph on the computer, and I should also specify the location according to what I want to photograph, is it Wide or narrow range shooting, and accordingly I prepare my equipment, which should be connected to the computer.

The most beautiful shots

About the most beautiful shots he was able to get at night and in the midst of celestial bodies, planets, galaxies and nebulae, the most important of which are “Andromeda Galaxy, the surface of the moon, the Eastern Veil Nebula, Petavius ​​Crater, the Rose Nebula, the Orion Nebula.

Ambition

About the ambition of the astrophotographer, Muhammad Al-Mazmi, as he wishes to delve deeper in this field to obtain more beautiful and better results, explore asteroids and other comets in that clear sky, and spread this among people to look at the greatness of the Creator Almighty.