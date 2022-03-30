The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that the World Government Summit 2022 represented a new success story, by organizing the largest global governmental gathering in the post-Covid-19 phase, noting that the summit achieved its goals by bringing the world together. At Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of an advanced dialogue, he discussed all challenges and solutions in the phase of recovery from the pandemic.

Al Gergawi announced the organization of the next session of the World Government Summit from February 13-15, 2023, adding that the next session will witness many qualitative additions within the framework of the summit’s natural and continuous development since its inception, to keep pace with the most important global challenges, and continue its role as a platform for anticipating the future of governments, and designing mechanisms To face challenges, strive to improve the quality of life, and promote scientific and technological progress in a world of rapid developments and events.

Al Gergawi said that the World Government Summit has become an international title for constructive dialogue and the consolidation of targeted regional and international partnerships, in addition to being a knowledge platform and a platform for reviewing distinguished government experiences.

He added, “Every year, we look forward to the next session, and the biggest challenge we face lies in building on the success of the summit, and advancing its achievements in the service of a lofty goal of creating a better future for people.”



